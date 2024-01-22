Steelmen stay in play-off touch as they extend unbeaten run to six matches
Corby Town extended their unbeaten run to six matches as they played out a 0-0 draw at Quorn on Saturday.
In one of only five Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division to beat the weather, Gary Setchell's side claimed a point on the Leicestershire side's 4G surface at the Farley Way Stadium.
The result maintains the Steelmen's outside chances of reaching the promotion play-off places.
They currently sit 10th in the table, 10 points adrift of fifth-placed Loughborough Dynamo.
Setchell's men now have two tough-looking home matches to look forward to.
On Saturday they entertain second-placed Spalding United, and then seven days later fourth-placed Hinckley LRFC are the visitors to Steel Park.