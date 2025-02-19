Steelmen set to ring the changes for County Cup semi-final with Sports

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

Corby Town are set to ring the changes for Wednesday night's NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final against Peterborough Sports at Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen's priority this season is trying to win promotion from the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and manager Gary Setchell is making no secret of that.

A place in the County Cup final is at stake against Vanrama National League North side Sports, but Corby will use the match as an opportunity to rest some key players and also get minutes into players that haven't been heavily in first team matches in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will make changes on Wednesday night for sure," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"I know it's a semi-final, and Peterborough Sports take the competition very, very seriously.

"The level they are at they are probably not going to get into the play-offs, they are probably not going to get relegated and they are probably not going to win the FA Trophy.

"It is a really good opportunity for them to win silverware, so we have to be really careful what we do.

"Some people need a game as well, so they will play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports are mid-table in National League North, which is two steps above the NPL Midlands Division.

They won the competition in 2022 and 2023, while Corby haven't picked up the silverware since seeing off Daventry Town in the 2013 final.

The winners of Wednesday's semi-final will play either AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Northampton Town Under-23s in the final. They don't play their last four clash until March 18.