Steelmen set for league opener after cup success

Tsaguim Florian gave Corby Town the lead in their 3-1 victory over Brackley Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup. Picture by Jim Darrah

There was disappointment at Steel Park last weekend as Lee Attenborough’s reign began with a 1-0 defeat to AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

But Corby hit back on home soil last night as they beat a youthful Brackley Town 3-1 in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Frontman Tristan Dunkley made his first appearance for the Steelmen but it was another summer signing Tsaguim Florian who gave them the lead after just three minutes.

It remained 1-0 until four minutes into the second half when Oaarugue Uyi-Olaye doubled the advantage and the same player made the game safe midway through the period.

Brackley pulled a goal back late on and the Steelmen saw an even later penalty saved but they saw things out to clinch a first win in the county competition since reaching the final in 2017.

It sets things up perfectly for the opening game of the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign on Saturday as Corby play a third match in a row at Steel Park when they entertain Coleshill Town (3pm kick-off).