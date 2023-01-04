Steelmen seeking a 'quick appointment' after Attenborough's shock departure

Attenborough took charge of the Steelmen for their first game of 2023 as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday.

But just 24 hours later, the club dropped the bombshell that the manager had resigned.

Soon after, Attenborough was confirmed as the new manager of Northern Premier League Premier strugglers Belper Town.

It has left the Steelmen looking for a new boss and chairman Stevie Noble revealed the club will be hoping for a swift solution.

Corby are back at Steel Park on Saturday as they take on Hinckley Leicester Road (3pm kick-off) in their first home game of the year.

And Noble said: “We want to thank Lee for his efforts and we wish him good luck for the future.

“We have to move on, the club has to move on and we have to focus on the game we have coming up at the weekend.

“We are hoping to make a very quick appointment and we feel it’s important we make a quick appointment.”

Attenborough was appointed as the new Corby manager last summer after an extensive search following the departure of Gary Mills at the end of last season.

The former Loughborough Dynamo boss was forced to make a complete rebuild of the squad at Steel Park and, despite starting with an early exit from the Emirates FA Cup in a 1-0 home defeat to AFC Mansfield, Corby made a good start in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

They remained unbeaten in the league until they were beaten 2-0 at Attenborough’s former club Loughborough in the middle of September.

And, since then, they have remained in touch with the play-off places.

The Steelmen head into this weekend’s home clash with Hinckley Leicester Road sitting six points off fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels with 17 games to play.

