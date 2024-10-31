Steelmen see off Doughboys to set up Brackley Town Hillier Cup trip
The Steelmen scored twice in each half to set up a last eight trip to Vanarama National League North outfit Brackley Town.
On target for Gary Setchell's side were Jack Noble, Matthew Slinn, Charley Sanders and Reuben Marshall.
Both teams made changes for the encounter as they took a break from their hectic Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaigns, but the Steelmen were ruthless.
"I think we made nine changes from the starting line-up from Saturday, which can go one of two ways," assistant boss Darren Edey told @corbytownfc.
"Either the lads that coming in have got a point to prove, or the lads can come in and toss it off. Thankfully they came in and did everything right.
"The young lads that came in, and I think we had four 17-year-olds involved did well, so it was really, really pleasing.
"We got rest into some the lads and minutes into the ones that need it, and it gives us another game now, away at Brackley."
The full Hillier Senior Cup quarter-final draw is as follows: ON Chenecks v Peterborough Sports; Brackley Town v Corby Town; Northampton Town Under-23s v Kettering Town; Bugbrooke v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Both Corby and Wellingborough now return to league action on Saturday.
Leaders Steelmen are at home to Shepshed Dynamo, while the Doughboys entertain Darlaston Town.