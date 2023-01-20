Steelmen ‘scratching for results’ as they get ready for a big Spalding test

Setchell’s first game in charge of the club ended in a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge City last weekend.

And things aren’t about to get any easier over the next week as Corby entertain third-placed Spalding United on Saturday before heading to sixth-placed Coleshill Town on Monday night.

With 15 games to go, the Steelmen find themselves seven points adrift of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture by David Tilley

But Setchell is just hoping Corby can play themselves into a bit of consistent form, although he knows they face an extremely tough test on Saturday against a Spalding side who are in the hunt for the title along with Halesowen Town and Stamford.

“It’s a very tough game, Spalding have only lost one all season and that was last time out against Cambridge City who we played last weekend,” Setchell said.

“It was an interesting game. They say you either win or you learn and I learnt a lot from Saturday.

“But Spalding have just got it going, haven't they?

“When you are at the top, you just find a way. That was me last season at Bedford, you just get on one of those rolls and you seem to get the rub of the green and the odd decision.

“You just keep bouncing from game to game and that’s where Spalding, Stamford and Halesowen are at the moment.

