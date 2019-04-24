Steelmen 'regained focus' in bank holiday win

Steve Kinniburgh believes his Corby Town team regained their focus in the 3-2 success over Yaxley on Easter Monday.

The Steelmen went into the clash at Steel Park on the back of two defeats in a row but responded with a victory which boosted their points per game ratio, which will ultimately decide whether they can be promoted should they win the play-offs in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

But Corby will head to Kidlington for the final game of their regular campaign in good spirits after goals from Steve Diggin, Jordon Crawford and Elliot Sandy - with his 30th of the season in all competitions - secured a much-needed win.

Kinniburgh conceded his team were probably guilty of taking their “foot off the gas” after they secured their play-off place and a home semi-final with plenty of time to spare.

But he was pleased to see the Steelmen return to form as the countdown begins towards their play-off semi-final against Bedford Town at Steel Park next Wednesday night.

“We secured a play-off place a while back and then got third place and the home semi-final wrapped up pretty quickly as well,” the Corby manager said.

“When we set our stall out in the summer, the aim was to at least be in the play-offs and when you have done that with five or six games to go you then have to find that extra bit of motivation to keep going.

“And, without knowing it and without being aware, I think we probably took our foot off the gas as far as the determination and desire is concerned.

“That was a worry for me because once you lose that, it’s very difficult to get it back.

“But I really felt like we found it again on Monday.

“We had that want to win, the lads threw themselves in front of everything and we had enough quality in the final third to get the points.

“We went 1-0 down but got ourselves in front and then conceded again but the players stuck at it and got another goal and saw it out.

“I think the game showed we have regained our focus as we get ready for the play-offs.”

Corby will be going into the remainder of the season and the play-offs without the services of midfielder Connor Kennedy who served the first two of a five-match suspension over the Easter weekend after he was handed the hefty ban following his red card in the 4-1 defeat to Welwyn Garden City.

