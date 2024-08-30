Steelmen ready for huge clash against fellow high-flyers Worcester City

​Gary Setchell is gearing his Corby Town players up for their huge top-of-the-table clash with Worcester City at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

​The top two in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division square up, with both sides defending unbeaten records.

Corby currently lead the way having claimed five wins and a draw in their six matches, while Worcester have won four out of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No matter what happens, the Steelmen will end Saturday top of the pile as they go into the game with a four-point advantage, but Setchell and his players will be desperate to get the win that would see them open up a seven-point gap between the sides.

"That is going to be a big game," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"Worcester have had a really good start, although they had a little mishap against Dudley in the FA Cup which I wish they had won because that would mean we wouldn't have to play on Saturday with the players we have missing!

"But it is what it is, and the games are going to come thick and fast as they do through August, and when you get to September every team and manager has their problems at this stage because of the weight of games we have all had to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a game we have to look forward to, and I expect Worcester to bring a good few fans with them.

"I also expect our fans will turn up with the start we have had, and you could get and 800 or 900 crowd at Steel Park."

Worcester boss Chris Cornes has been delighted with his team’s start to the season, but insists it’s too early to be talking about this weekend’s match between the top two as being some sort of title decider.

"Corby will be a good side,” he said. “They have been around for a while, and they are all men," said the Worcester boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have information on them, so we will work on that and feed the information to the players, but it is just another game in the season.

"It is very, very early to be talking about title deciders and stuff like that, we are nowhere near that.

"We have just had a good start and we have had a bit of luck as well.

"But we are full of confidence and hopefully we can go to Corby and carry this run on, and keep going."