Steelmen on the up after derby success, while Doughboys deliver Boxing Day treat

Action from Corby Town's 2-0 win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Corby Town are back up to second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division after they enjoyed Boxing Day derby delight at county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The Steelmen went into the game having lost four of their previous five matches, and off the back of a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Hinckley LRFC on Saturday.

But Gary Setchell's side claimed an early lead through a Calvin Green own goal, and then sealed the points when top-scorer Fletcher Toll netted in the 89th-minute to send the travelling fans in the 619-strong crowd home happy.

With Worcester City not playing, the win sees Corby climb back into second place, but they remain 16 points behind leaders Quorn, who were 4-1 winners over Shepshed Dynamo.

As for the Diamonds, the loss was their third in a row and means they have now gone seven matches without a win.

Michael Harriman's side have now dropped to 15th and are in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle as they are now only eight points above the bottom four.

Diamonds are also now six points adrift of neighbours Wellingborough Town who enjoyed their festive fixture as they thrashed Loughborough Students 4-0 at the Dog & Duck.

The Doughboys were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes as Jack O'Connor and Sam Warburton hit the target, and they then sealed the points with a 78th-minute strike from Will Jones and a last-minute own goal from Jony Bouch.

The win was the third in four games for Jake Stone's side, who sit ninth in the table, six points off the play-offs.

There are no games in the Midlands Division this weekend, before the team return to action on New Year's Day.

There is a another big derby date as Wellingborough go to Corby Town for a midday kick-off, while Diamonds go to Loughborough Students (ko 3pm).