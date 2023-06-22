‘Shanty’ played for Irthlingborough Diamonds and Stewarts & Lloyds before joining Corby Town as a 21-year-old shortly after Harry Fallon had succeeded Colin Clarke as Steelmen manager in November 1982.

He made his Southern League debut in a 3-2 Premier Division defeat away to Kidderminster Harriers and played 33 games in 1982/83, scoring his only goal in the infamous 3-3 home draw with Enderby Town on New Years Day.

Byrne was troubled by a knee injury throughout the 1983/84 and 1984/85 seasons, making just 20 and 28 appearances respectively, and in August 1985 he returned to Stewarts & Lloyds.

Kevin 'Shanty' Byrne

He was back in Corby Town colours in October 1985, however, and marked his return by scoring in a 1-1 Southern League Cup draw at Kings Lynn – the ground where his injury problems had started two years earlier.

He netted twice after coming on as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Crawley Town at the Rockingham Triangle the following month but was then sidelined again by a broken big toe and ended the season with three goals in 21 appearances.

In September 1986 Kevin and team mate Steve Hines were both sent off in a 2-0 defeat away to Aylesbury United and shortly after ‘Shanty’ left Corby Town for the final time to join Desborough Town after scoring four times in a total of 108 appearances which would have been greater but for his injury problems.

‘Shanty’ then had a second spell with Irthlingborough Diamonds before returning to Desborough at the start of 1987/88 and taking over as manager in 1991.

After a short spell in charge there he went back to Stewarts & Lloyds, firstly as manager before taking over as club chairman.

His Corby Town legacy didn’t end there as his son, also Kevin, was top scorer with 22 goals when the Steelmen were promoted in 2005/06.