Reuben Marshall has signed on for more at Corby (picture: Corby Town FC)

Corby Town have announced the signing of striker Reuben Marshall for the 2024/25 season.

Marshall played 13 games for Steelmen at the back end of last season, scoring six goals.

He was at Peterborough United's academy playing for the Under-21s and had a loan spell at Sudbury in Step 3 prior to joining Corby in January of this year.

Manager Gary Setchell said: “When we found out that Reuben was available to sign, it was a no-brainer.

"With every game he played for us he just got better and better and he had the capability to be a real fans’ favourite here at Steel Park.

“The fans got a glimpse of him at the end of the campaign and liked what they saw, and I'm delighted to have him from the off this term."

Marshall has expressed his happiness in returning to Steel Park.

He said: “I am happy to sign on for the club for the upcoming campaign.

"Setch and the team made me feel welcome from the first minute and I enjoyed the time here.