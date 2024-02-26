Steelmen maintain strong run as they cruise past struggling Coventry Sphinx

Corby Town's players celebrate Joe Butterworth's superb 34th-minute strike against Coventry Sphinx (Picture: David Tilley)

Two goals in the space of five first-half minutes from Tristan Thompson-Matthews and Joe Butterworth had the Steelmen 2-0 up at the interval, and Reuben Marshall wrapped things up with a third 15 minutes from time.

The result means Corby stay ninth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, but they closed the gap on the top five to 11 points as they claimed a third win in four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen have now lost just one of their past 10 matches, and Edey, who led the team on the day as manager Gary Setchell served a one-game touchline ban, was happy with the performance and result.

"After the first 15 to 20 minutes, which I wasn't happy with, I thought we were then really, really good up until half-time, and we played some good stuff," said Edey.

"We knew they were going to come at us in the second half, and they kind of did for five or 10 minutes, but we weathered it and then saw the game out comfortably

"We have hit the post two or three times, we have three or four crosses that have flown across the six-yard box and players have slid in and just missed the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it was 3-0 but it probably could have been a couple more, but I was pleased with the performance."

The Steelmen now have a free week before they make the trip to Bedworth United on Saturday.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ scheduled clash with Cambridge City was postponed on Saturday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

There was still some good news for Diamonds though, as relegation rivals Rugby Town were beaten 2-0 at home by Coleshill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Rugby, who are one place above the drop zone, remain six points ahead of Diamonds, but the Hayden Road side now have two games in hand.