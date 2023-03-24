Steelmen looking to make it ‘a great week’ as they head to play-off rivals Khalsa

The Steelmen leapfrogged Khalsa into fifth place in the Northern Premier League Midlands when they clinched a sixth win in a row with a 1-0 success over Spalding United at Steel Park on Wednesday night, courtesy of Cain Noble’s late goal.

It’s the first time Corby have found themselves in the play-off positions since October and they are two points clear of Khalsa going into the final six games of the regular campaign.

Such has been the Steelmen’s fine form of late, Setchell knows his team will still be in the hunt regardless of the outcome in the West Midlands tomorrow.

There was plenty to smile about for the Corby Town players after they racked up a sixth win in a row on Wednesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

But he knows Corby can’t afford too many slip-ups in the final month if they are to earn an extended season and a shot at promotion.

“There is no cementing of play-off places in the middle of March,” the Corby boss said.

“It’s when you get beyond the bank holiday weekend that you really start taking shape.

“I said before we went in this week’s games that if we got five points or less then we would probably be out of it but if we got six or more from the three games then we would still be well in it.

“Whatever happens on Saturday, I believe we are still going to be in it.

“If we can get one or three that would be a great week for us but it’s hard to keep going and going and going.

“The likes of Stamford, Halesowen and Spalding have the luxury of two, three or four losses.

“We haven’t. We can afford to lose one, possibly two in the last six games.

“We will keep ticking them off and keep going and hopefully we can get another positive result on Saturday.”