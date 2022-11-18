Steelmen in good shape as they gear up for another big game at Steel Park

Corby Town celebrate one of their goals in last weekend's 3-0 win over Gresley Rovers. Picture by David Tilley

The Steelmen extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions with an impressive 3-0 win at Gresley Rovers last weekend.

Goals from Hilton Arthur, Rio Molyneaux and Tristan Thompson-Matthews ensured Lee Attenborough’s men maintained sixth place in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

And, on Saturday, they have the chance to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

Boldmere St Michaels are the visitors this weekend and they currently sit immediately above Corby in fifth and are four points clear of them.

And Attenborough said: “We are unbeaten in six and we have got 10 points from the last 12 available so we feel we are going really well.

“We are full of confidence, we’re scoring goals, we are quite free scoring at the moment.

“But, despite all that, the gap between us and the play-offs is still four points.

“We are in a similar situation as we were for the game against Sporting Khalsa when they were immediately above us.

“We feel like we have got to win on Saturday to bridge that gap and make sure it doesn’t extend any further.

“We have come this far and done so well these last few weeks, we now want to consolidate our position amongst it and hopefully we will be able to do that.”

Attenborough, meanwhile, was delighted with a “professional performance” at Gresley.

The Steelmen boss had been cautious of the trip but, in the end, his team were able to secure a fairly comfortable success.

“It was a good win,” the Steelmen boss added.

“Gresley is always a bit of a banana skin, they are one of those teams who always seem to have a good home record and make it difficult.

“But it was a really professional performance and it was one of those games where we came away feeling we were never in danger.

“That was because we stuck to the game plan, defended properly, scored goals at the right time and were ruthless in front of goal.

