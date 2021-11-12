Steelmen hope last-gasp success could be a turning point

Corby Town manager Gary Mills

Corby Town’s dramatic midweek win over Sutton Coldfield Town felt like one of those moments that might just turn their season around.

But boss Gary Mills insists that question can only start to be answered once they have played Cambridge City at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed Sutton 1-0 with 11 minutes to go on Wednesday night.

But then Lewis White, who had been pushed up into attack from his centre-back role, equalised with a fine finish before scoring from close range deep into injury-time to secure a much-needed 2-1 victory.

The three points moved Corby into the top 10, although they still remain 11 points off the play-off places.

It’s been a frustrating campaign so far for Mills and he is hoping that last-gasp win can help click things into gear.

“It could be a turning point, that’s what happens in football but the answer to that question will come on Saturday,” he said.

“I think the players deserved the win on Wednesday for what they have done in the last half a dozen games.

“We had a bad decision not to give us a penalty at Shepshed (in a 0-0 draw) in the 90th minute, we had numerous chances against Chasetown (in a 2-1 defeat) and the same against Banbury (1-0 defeat in the FA Trophy).

“I’ll tell you on Saturday at 4.45pm whether Wednesday could be a turning point but I am delighted for my players that they got that result.

“Whatever has happened, they have worked hard for me. They went right to the 93rd minute to get the winner and that shows the desire is there.”

The Steelmen haven’t been helped by injuries this season and they were without influential duo Elliot Sandy (hamstring) and Steve Diggin, who served the second of a four-match ban, on Wednesday.

And Mills revealed efforts to bring in a couple of new faces to help bolster his squad had fallen through.

“Elliot is touch and go for Saturday,” Mills added.

“I want him back, he has been absolutely immense for me and this football club this season.

“We miss him whenever he’s not out there because he’s been outstanding.

“Diggs has got himself a four-match suspension so there’s two strikers that we haven’t got at the moment.