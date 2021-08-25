Steelmen go through in the FA Cup

Jordan O'Brien is mobbed by his team-mates after his penalty put Corby 3-2 up during extra-time in their FA Cup replay at Soham Town Rangers. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town made it through to the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup after they overcame Soham Town Rangers 4-2 after extra-time in their preliminary round replay last night (Tuesday).

The Northern Premier League Midlands rivals shared a thrilling 3-3 draw at Steel Park on Saturday with Jordan O’Brien’s stoppage-time free-kick earned Corby a second bite at the cherry.

Gary Mills’ trailed at half-time last night after Joe Carden put the hosts in front after 19 minutes.

However, Corby hit back in the second half and Gary Mulligan, who captained the side in the absence of the injured Jake Duffy, scored twice in the space of 10 minutes, with both goals coming from corners.

Soham hit straight back through Alistair Conway and neither side could find another goal in normal time.

After a goalless first period of extra-time, it was Corby who made the breakthrough with five minutes to go when the home side’s Alfie Connor was sent-off for deliberate handball and O’Brien stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

And the Steelmen wrapped it up late on when O’Brien turned provider as his cross was finished off by Steve Diggin for his fifth goal in as many games so far this season.

It means the Steelmen will now host Southern League Premier South side Hendon at Steel Park in the first qualifying round a week on Saturday (September 4).