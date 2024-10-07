Steelmen frustrated as Walsall clash called off due to circumstances 'beyond our control'

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town were left frustrated on Saturday as their proposed top-of-the-table clash with Walsall Wood was postponed due to circumstances beyond the club's control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen were due to host the second-placed west midlanders, but the Pitching-In Northern Premier League announced on Friday the game was being postponed.

Corby released a brief statement on X which read: "Tomorrow's clash with Walsall Wood has been postponed, we will make no further comments at this time", and then added the match was off "due to circumstances beyond our control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement came after the news that Walsall manager Ian Long and the club's backroom staff had all quit their roles, with the boss revealing 'things have not been right off the pitch for some time and multiple broken promises, along with unpaid wages, have driven me to this decision'.

To date, Walsall have played nine league games, winning five and drawing four.

They dropped to third on Saturday due to their inactivity, with Quorn's 5-0 win over Grantham seeing them go second, four points behind Corby with two games in hand.

The league has yet to make any official statement, while Walsall Wood have also yet to comment on the postponement..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement on Long’s departure read: "Walsall Wood Football Club can confirm that Ian Long, along with his backroom staff, has resigned as first-team manager with immediate effect. We are now in search of a new manager.

"We thank Ian and his team for his time at the club and wish them all well for the future."

Long also released a statement, in which he suggested he and his players had not been paid.

He wrote: "It is with regret that today I've handed in my resignation as first team manager of Walsall Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This wasn't a decision I came to lightly, and if I am honest it was only the fact I could see a special group coming together that prevented me from resigning sooner.

"Things have not been right off the pitch for some time and multiple broken promises, along with unpaid wages, have driven me to this decision.

"I have tried to work with the club to resolve the issues but despite my best efforts this has proved impossible and made our positions untenable.

"This is very unfortunate as we have assembled a very good squad which I believe had every chance of winning the league... I'm proud of the way we play football and the fact we remain unbeaten in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank all of the squad for their hard work and commitment, and wish every one of them all the best for the future.

"My team and I will now look forward to our next challenge."

The Steelmen are due to return to action on Wednesday night when they entertain fellow title challengers and unbeaten outfit, Quorn.

Meanwhile, Wellingborough Town's weekend clash with Worcester City was also postponed, with the pitch at the Dog & Duck waterlogged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doughboys are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday as they host Rugby Town.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who were without a fixture on Saturday, are also due to play on Tuesday, as they entertain Coventry Sphinx.