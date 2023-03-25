Steelmen fell well below the standards they have set, says boss Setchell

The Steelmen had moved into the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands after they had racked up a sixth win in a row when beating Spalding United 1-0 at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

But they were brought back down to earth with a bump as Khalsa regained their place in the top five.

After falling behind inside two minutes, Toby Hilliard levelled for Corby but Khalsa were 3-1 up at the break.

The Corby Town players let their feelings known to the referee after Sporting Khalsa's controversial fourth goal in their 4-1 defeat. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen missed a penalty after the break and then a controversial fourth goal wrapped it up for the home side.

“After the highs that we have been on and the bars we have set, we fell well below that,”

“Goals change games. Away from home against a side who are desperate for the win as well, you can’t make the errors we made, it’s as simple as that

“We gave them a goal in the first two minutes. We got ourselves back into the game with a great goal from Toby and he was probably only one of two who really came out with any sort of credit.

It was one of those days for Corby Town and defender Danny Gordon

“We have been really good at managing games but we have gifted them another goal with another error to go 2-1 down and then it’s a decent goal to make it 3-1.

“We have missed a penalty, another error, and we felt the next goal was key.

“I am not sure what has happened with the fourth goal. The referee has given the ball to Tomasz in a drop ball and he’s waved the lad on as Tomasz has rolled the ball down and he’s come on and nicked the ball and scored.

“It’s just a comedy goal. It’s a horrible goal and it’s effectively game over.

“But what I will say is that it was all about our errors.

“Khalsa turned up and put their best foot forward, didn’t give us a minute on the ball and didn’t let us get into a rhythm.

“They did to us today what we have been doing to teams for weeks.”

The defeat has left Corby two points adrift of the play-off places with five games to go.

And while Setchell feels his team will probably have to win all five if they are to secure an extended season, he insists it’s a position the Steelmen would have taken a few weeks ago.

He added: “We are still in there.

“We have probably got to go and win our last five games to have a chance of getting into the play-offs and we would have taken that six or seven weeks ago.

“Let’s not forget we have been on a magnificent run but my teams don’t play like that and give goals away like that.

“We were just second best for long periods of that game.

