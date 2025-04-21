Steelmen desperate to bounce back as they host Diamonds on derby day

Reuben Marshall runs away to celebrate after scoring for Corby Town at Worcester City on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town will be looking to bounce back from their late collapse at Worcester City when they host county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Steel Park on Easter Monday (ko 1pm).

Gary Setchell's side threw away a 3-1 lead in the final nine minutes to lose 4-3 to their play-off rivals, missing the chance to virtually seal the runners-up spot in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division in the process.

A win over Diamonds will see them close in on that second place finish, and will secure it if Anstey Nomads fail to beat Hinckley LRFC in their encounter.

Corby have a three-point advantage over Anstey with two games to play, and they also boast a slightly better goal difference.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 home defeat to Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

On Saturday, the Steelmen looked to be cruising to three points as they led 3-1 thanks to a Reuben Marshall double and a Fletcher Toll penalty, the strike taking his season goal tally to 31.

But Worcester hit back to secure a remarkable victory, with a goal from Kyle Belmonte a minute into time added on the match winner.

Diamonds will go into the derby off the back of a very disappointing 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Shepshed Dynamo.

That result saw Diamonds drop to 14th in the table.

Saturday was another good day for Wellingborough Town though, as they managed to see off Sutton Coldfield Town 2-1, despite playing the final 20 minutes with only 10 men.

The Doughboys led 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Danny Draper, before the visitors levelled from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half.

Lloyd Buckby was then red-carded on 73 minutes, but Jake Stone's side managed to regroup and won it in stoppage time thanks to a goal from veteran Brett Solkhon.

The win saw Borough rise to eighth in the table, and they now need just a point from their final two games to ensure a top 10 finish in their first season back at Step 3.

Easter Monday sees the Doughboys travel to Loughborough Students (ko 3pm).