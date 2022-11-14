Steelmen claim fine win on the road but Poppies and Diamonds both lose out

The Steelmen are now unbeaten in their last five matches in the Northern Premier League Midlands and remain hot on the heels of the top five after their impressive 3-0 success at Gresley Rovers.

Hilton Arthur gave Lee Attenborough’s a first-half lead and then further goals from Rio Molyneaux and Tristan Thompson-Matthews wrapped things up after the break.

The Steelmen have a big game at Steel Park this weekend as they host Boldmere St Michaels who sit four points above them in fifth place.

The Corby Town players celebrate one of their goals in the 3-0 win at Gresley Rovers. Picture by David Tilley

Kettering Town’s poor form on the road in the Vanarama National League North continued as they went down 2-0 at Chorley.

The Poppies weren’t helped by Stephan Morley and George Cooper both failing fitness tests after the clash but the game was all-square at 0-0 after the opening 45 minutes.

However, Connor Hall opened the scoring for Chorley six minutes into the second half and Jack Sampson doubled that advantage 12 minutes later.

The defeat means the Poppies have now lost their last six away matches in the league without scoring a goal.

Action from Kettering Town's 2-0 defeat at Chorley. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

Lee Glover’s men turn their attention to the Isuzu FA Trophy this weekend when they entertain league rivals Gloucester City in the second round proper at Latimer Park.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were unable to build on their win over Kings Langley as they were edged out 2-1 at Royston Town.

The loss means Diamonds remain in the bottom two of the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds confirmed the signing of Northampton Town midfielder Peter Abimbola on an initial 28-day loan ahead of the game but found themselves trailing at half-time after Ronnie Henry had given the hosts a seventh-minute lead.

But Richard Maxwell’s team hit back eight minutes into the second half thanks to Miguel Ngwa’s goal.

With the game looking like it was heading for stalemate, it was the Crows who won it when Kartell Dawkins was penalised for handball in the area and Matt Bateman stepped up to score from the penalty spot.