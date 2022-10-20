Rio Molyneaux celebrates his first goal for Corby Town in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Spalding United. Picture by David Tilley

The Steelmen suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat at leaders Halesowen Town last weekend, having come from a goal down to lead 2-1 heading into stoppage-time before the hosts struck twice at the death.

That was then followed by another tough test at unbeaten Spalding United on Tuesday night and, again, Corby fought back from 1-0 down to go in front thanks to Tsaguim Florian and Rio Molyneaux’s first goal for the club.

However, the hosts grabbed an equaliser to make it 2-2 as they maintained their unbeaten start.

Despite only taking one point from the two games, Steelmen boss Attenborough was left happy with his team’s displays - particularly in the second half of both games - he is now looking for them to put in “90-minute performances”.

“Before a ball is kicked, you’d take a point at Spalding with the way they’ve been playing and the fact they haven’t been beaten yet,” Attenborough said.

“For me, the last two games at Halesowen and Spalding have shown we can compete with anybody on our day.

“If we’re at it and we’re right, we will be a match for any team in this league.

“We’ve seen it early on in the season against Stamford and Chasetown, we can compete with the best teams.

“The game at Halesowen was a bit of a freak in the last few minutes of stoppage-time.

“But the performance levels, especially in the second half of both games, were brilliant.

“What we need to do is start putting 90-minute performances in because we’re still playing in spells.

“In our good spells, we’re really good but it’s just the damage that is being done when we’re not quite so good. That’s where we need to improve.”

