Steelmen boss Setchell will be delighted to welcome back striker Dobson

Neo Dobson fires home his goal for Northampton Town Under-23s against Corby Town on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Gary Setchell is looking forward to having Neo Dobson back in Corby Town colours on Saturday after the striker tormented his Steelmen team-mates in their midweek NFA Hillier Senior Cup defeat to Northampton Town Under-23s.

The 18-year-old, who has been on loan at Steel Park since October and made 18 appearances for Corby, played for his parent club in the county cup clash at Sixfields, and netted the second goal in a 2-0 win for the Cobblers youngsters.

Setchell was left fuming after his team's '100 per cent unacceptable' performance, but admitted he was delighted for Dobson - even though the fact he scored led to him being the target of booing from the 450-strong travelling support at Sixfields.

"I am really pleased for Neo, and I don't know why our fans are booing him," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "He has been an absolute joy to work with and he tries his best every time he plays.

"He showed us on Tuesday what he can do, as he has for us on many occasions, so whether that was a bit of banter (from the supporters) or not I don't know, but I didn't like it.

"Neo was smiling when he came off because he has turned our defence inside out, and he has scored a great goal, has deserved his man of the match award and I love working with him.

"I am now going to hopefully enjoy working with him for the next seven games or whatever it is.

"He was on the opposite side in this game, but he was the only Corby Town player that did any good, so fair play to him and fair play to the Northampton lads, but we were terrible."

The Cobblers claimed victory thanks to Dobson's goal and a first-half effort from Joziah Barnett, but Setchell was left questioning his players' attitude and commitment, and admitted he will now have to think long and hard about his team selection for this weekend.

The Steelmen host already relegated Grantham Town at Steel Park, needing a win to maintain their push for the runners-up spot in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

They have a four-point cushion over Anstey Nomads, who went third with their last-gasp midweek win over Sporting Khalsa, and a six-point lead on fourth-placed Long Eaton United.

So the Steelmen still need three wins from their final four games to guarantee a second place finish and a home play-off semi-final, and Setchell will be demanding a massive improvement on their midweek showing.

"That was 100 per cent unacceptable from any team of mine," said the Corby boss.

"What should have been a nice night, a good game and a little bit of a spectacle, has turned into a little bit of a disaster for us and it has given me something to think about before Saturday.

"People will say 'we want to concentrate on the league', and that's true, but when you have 400 or 500 travelling fans here it's not good enough.

"I have been moaning at the fans for not coming, and they have come for this game, and I doubt there will be anybody there on Saturday after that!

"But we will keep going, hopefully we will get the three points on Saturday and I will be a lot happier."