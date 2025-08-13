Steelmen boss Setchell wary of threat of newly-promoted St Neots
Promoted as runaway champions of the United Counties League Premier Division South in April, the Cambridgeshire side were beaten on their return to Step 4 after two years away, losing 3-1 at home to Belper Town on Saturday.
They will travel to take on a Corby Town boosted by their 1-0 opening day success at fellow promotion hopefuls Long Eaton United, but the Steelmen boss is warning his players they cannot afford to take St Neots lightly.
"We have another tough game on Wednesday against St Neots," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.
"They are coming up with loads of momentum, and again they are a well-coached team.
"They have a lot of set-piece routines, and they have a lot about them.
"The manager is another young, hungry manager, and this old boy is going to have to try and keep going and get another three points against these managers who seem to get younger and younger!
"I am enjoying it though, and I know I am going to really enjoy this season. I think we have kicked on from where we left off last season.
"A lot of people will have looked at our pre-season results and said 'oh, they haven't won', but all those games were by design ahead of Saturday (the 1-0 win at Long Eaton)."We went out and did the job which is great."