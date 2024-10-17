The Corby Town players celebrate Fletcher Toll's goal at Bedworth United on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

​Boss Gary Setchell says he won't be making any rash statements about Corby Town winning the league or promotion this season, but he is promising the club's supporters 'maximum effort' as they try to do just that.

The Steelmen were impressive 3-1 winners at Bedworth United on Saturday, bouncing back in style from suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of title rivals Quorn last Wednesday night.

Corby were beaten 2-0 at Steel Park last midweek, and Setchell admitted he and his players were slightly stung and taken aback by some of the 'all sorts of stick' that headed their way after that loss - their first in 11 league matches this campaign!

Despite the setback, the Steelmen are flying high and sit second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, with Quorn leapfrogging them on Tuesday night thanks to a 5-1 win over Loughborough Students.

The likes of Sutton Coldfield, Sporting Khalsa and Anstey Nomads have games in hand and can also close in on Setchell and his team.

But the Corby boss says he always knew this was going to be a tough league to get out of.

"Although our performances have been okay, the results meant we hadn't had a win in three or four, and after your first loss that was the way to bounce back on Saturday, a 3-1 win away from home," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

"The league table is the league table, and we want to do get in the top five, that is the goal for the end of the season.

"We have had such a tremendous start and that means the bar gets raised, although not by me.

"I don't come out and say 'we are going to win the league', but supporters get excited and rightly so, they should.

"All I can guarantee our supporters is they will get maximum effort from our players every week.

"Even after Wednesday night when we have come in for all sorts of stick, the players gave everything they had.

"Sometimes they are good enough, sometimes they are not, but we have responded on Saturday with an absolute full-blooded, 100 per cent performance from every man.

"There will have been lads disappointed to have been left out, but they were still cheering the boys on.

"So I was really pleased for some of them that have come in for a bit of stick, because they went out there at Bedworth and did really well."

The Steelmen are due to host fourth-placed Long Eaton on Saturday (3pm), before travelling to Anstey Nomads next Tuesday.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists are currently 11th in the table, but have only played seven league matches, and can overhaul Corby if they win their five games in hand.

That is due to strong runs in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy, meaning they have only played two league games at home all season – winning them both.

"We have two tremendously hard games in Long Eaton at home and then Anstey away," said Setchell. "They probably don't come any tougher than that, but Saturday's win has given us a kiss of life and adrenalin, and we needed that."