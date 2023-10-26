Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​The Steelmen boss is on the whole happy with the players at his disposal at Steel Park, but admitted after the team's most recent defeat at the hands of Bedworth United on October 14 that the side may need more experience.

Setchell is confident that he has the quality and talent in his ranks to challenge at the top end of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, but feels that lapses in concentration at both ends of the pitch are proving costly.

That being the case, he is after an older head or two to 'direct the traffic', and he is currently chasing reinforcements to do just that.

But he also admits that is perhaps easier than it sounds, and that attracting the right player to Corby is 'a bit of a juggling act'.

"We have put seven-dayers in for a couple of lads, so that takes a week before you can speak to them," said Setchell. "We have to hope for the best, but it is not easy.

"Good players are settled in and are doing well, their teams might be doing well, and you have to try to find somebody that is perhaps not in a team at the minute.

"Somebody who is on the bench maybe, but then there is a reason why they are sitting on the bench, they might be injured or out of form.

"So it is a big of a juggling act, but I do have a few irons in the fire, which I have done for most of the season to be fair.

"I have spoken to numerous players in pre-season and during the season, and we either haven't got enough money, or they don't want to do the travelling, or Corby just isn't a good fit for them or whatever.

"I certainly haven't been sitting on my hands, I have been trying to bring players in throughout the season, even though I am not unhappy with the players we have got.

"I just feel we need a little bit more than what we have."

