Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

With 11 matches to play this season, the Steelmen find themselves in ninth place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, and 12 points adrift of the top five.

It is going to take a run of Manchester City title-winning proportions to even get close to closing that gap, but Setchell believes that, despite their problems at times this season, his team is capable of such a run.

Corby are in decent form having lost just one of their past eight matches, but frustratingly for Setchell four of those fixtures ended in draws.

"You just don't know what can happen," said the Steelmen boss.

"Going into every game I fancy us to win and that we are favourites, because I think we are not a bad team.

"We know we are not that far away, and we could easily string together three or four wins on the bounce, the same as a lot of teams in the division can.

"But if we do that then can we make it intertesting for the last few games? You just don't know, but I am not going to be looking too far ahead."

And he added: "Not being disrespectful to anyone, but we played Hinckley last time out who were fourth in the league.

"We were 2-0 up at their place as well, and we lost that one 3-2, and then we beat them at home 1-0 in a hard-fought game, and I think we are at their level.

"I think we are at the same level as some of the other teams above us as well.

"Sporting Khalsa, we beat them 6-0, and on our day we are at their level, but we haven't won enough of those close games, whereas Hinckley have, Khalsa have and Loughborough have, and that is on us, that's not on the other teams.

"We have not been beaten by more than one goal this season, we have been competitive in every game, but we haven't come out the right side of enough of them which is where we have fell short this season.

"In the key moments in lots of games, we have missed out to the teams in and around us."

The Steelmen, who were without a game last weekend, are on the road on Saturday as they travel to sixth-placed Lye Town.

The two sides last met at Steel Park back in September in a match that ended 0-0.

Lye are unbeaten in their past three matches, but prior to that lost three on the spin to put a dent in their promotion play-off hopes.