Corby Town boss Gary Setchell says his team 'have to get something' at Shepshed (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen manager was left frustrated by last weekend's postponement of the scheduled clash at leaders Spalding United due to a waterlogged pitch.

It meant another unwelcome Saturday off for Corby, who Setchell admits have been struggling to build any sort of momentum in what has been a stop-start season so far.

Their inactivity last weekend saw the Steelmen slip into the bottom half of the table due to other results, and Setchell is now keeping his fingers crossed the team will have the opportunity to put together a run of games without any further postponements.

"We have had such a stop-start season, because teams have won in cup competitions, and obviously we lost in the cup compettitions, so I think we have missed three Saturdays already which is not ideal," said Setchell.

"Our results have been up and down, we've been getting a good result away and then a poor one at home, and then another good one away, and we haven't been able to build any momentum.

"When you are on a bit of a run like that, as we are, all you want to do is to get out and play, but unfortunately we haven't been able to do that.

"So hopefully now we can get a run of results together, we have a few midweek games coming up with the games that have been called off, but we have to be a little bit better than we have been."

The Steelmen take on a Shepshed side sitting just two places behind them in the table, with the teams level on 14 points apiece after 10 games.

They fixture offers up an early chance for Corby to exact revenge on a side that has already beaten them in the league this season.

Shepshed were 1-0 winners at Steel Park back in August, the visitors breaking home supporters’ hearts as they the netted the only goal of the game in stoppage time.

Setchell knows his team are in for a tough test, but is confident Corby have enough to get a positive result and kick-start their season.

"We have got to go there and get something, it's as simple as that," said the Steelmen boss.

"The longer we go without getting these results, then the harder it gets and the more important games get, but Shepshed isn't going to be easy.

"They are full-on, they have a front-foot manager and they run through brick walls for him.

"So we know it is going to be a tough game, but we also know that if we play to our maximum that they are in for a really tough game as well.

"We have to go there with no fear, try and get the ball down and play and hopefully we will come out on the right side of a tough game."

Despite their frustrating start, Corby are still reasonably placed in the NPL Midlands table.

Although now down in 11th, the Steelmen are only four points adrift of the promotion play-off places.

They have no inury concerns ahead of this weekend, with Setchell declaring a ‘clean bill of health’ for his squad.