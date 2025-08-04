Steelmen boss Setchell ‘delighted’ despite defeat at higher-level Harborough Town

Action from Corby Town's 2-1 defeat at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Gary Setchell admitted he was 'delighted' in defeat as Corby Town wrapped up their pre-season programme with a 2-1 loss in the Carl Westbury Memorial Cup clash at Harborough Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match against the Bees wrapped up a tough pre-season schedule for the Steelmen, who now move into competitive action.

They play an NFA Hillier Senior Cup first round clash with Bugbrooke on Wednesday, and that is followed by their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Divison opener at Long Eaton United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Dolman headed Harborough into an early lead on Saturday, only for Connor Tomlinson to level things up five minutes after the break.

Action from Corby Town's 2-1 defeat at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

Corby then had chances to win the game, but it was the home side that struck late through Danny Newton to secure a 2-1 success.

The loss was the third in a row against higher level sides in pre-season, following on from narrow defeats to Spalding United and Quorn, and Setchell was again happy with how his side performed.

"I am delighted," said Setchell. "Harborough are a side that is going to be pushing for honours at Step 3, as are probably Spalding and Real Bedford who we have also played in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were absolutely battered for 25 minutes or half-an-hour and they have scored the goal.

"But we have then come out in the second half and were a bit braver, and if you had walked into the ground and started watching at half-time you'd have thought we were the team from a tier above.

"When you are playing Harborough, you know they are dangerous. We should have won it at the end, Rhys Kelly is six yards out, the ball at his feet, and he has put it over.

"Two minutes later, the quality they have got comes through and Danny Newton slides it in, and that is what he does well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really pleased with the way we have played, especially with the bravery of the players in that second half and we probably deserved the draw."

Bugbrooke's defeat in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday means the Steelbacks will host the UCL side in the Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

And Setchell has made it clear he won't be fielding his strongest side for that one ahead of the league starting at Long Eaton a few days later.

"It's not the most ideal game in the world before the league season starts, so we certainly won't be playing a full team," said the Corby boss. "Although some players will have some minutes."