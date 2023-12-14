Steelmen boss Setchell buzzing for big test against high-flying Harborough Town

​​Gary Setchell believes Corby Town will come face to face with the 'best team in the league' when they host Harborough Town at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell believes Harborough Town are 'the best team in the league'

But the Steelmen boss believes his team are more than capable of turning them over - and at long last claiming that first Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division home win of the season!

Saturday's fixture has been swiftly rearranged after the original game was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And although he knows it is going to be a big challenge against Mitch Austin's high-flying side, he feels it is one his players will rise to.

"For me, Mitch and the rest of the staff at Harborough have built a brilliant squad," said Setchell.

"They have managed to sign numerous players from a good level, and if not from a higher level then they have also managed to find some gems and top players at step four as well that they have got across the line.

"We know it is going to be tough, but ironically when we have been big underdogs we have performed this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were under the pump when we went to Khalsa away and went and won 6-0, we went to Spalding, one of the top teams in the league, and went and won 2-1, so we are not afraid of the game by any stretch of the imagination.

"But we do know we are probably going to have to bring our A game to get a result.

"Harborough are littered with really, really good players, and for me they are favourites to win the league.

"But they probably will lose two or three more games this season, and why can't one of them be on Saturday?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the swift rearrangement for what has long been a free weekend in the calendar, Setchell is expecting to be without one or two key players, with Jack Keeble definitely missing as he is on holiday.

"We were due to have a free week so we have got some of the lads that have gone away," he said.

"I think that will be the same with Harborough, and it is a bit of a tricky one because the fixture needed to be played, but I think both teams will be affected.

"But it is what it is, we will have 11 out on the pitch, they will have 11 out on the pitch, and may the best team win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is Corby's ninth home fixture of the campaign, and they are still striving for that first win, having claimed just three points from a possible 24 at Steel Park.

And Setchell is more desperate than ever to break that jinx against the second-placed Bees this weekend.

"We have been saying things will turn at home since September, but this is a freak season," said the Corby boss.

"We have lost seven games, and I think we should have only lost two or three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have lost all seven by one goal, so that tells you we are close, and the away form 100 per cent tells you are close – you don't get three 6-0 wins away from home if you're not a good side.

"We have to transfer it to the home form and we can't keep talking about it as that is getting annoying, but until we get that win then it is going to keep rearing its head.

"Saturday would be a great time to break that jinx against the best team in the league and your local rivals."

On the injury front, Corby will still be without Danny Setchell for a game that is set to attract a big crowd to Steel Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my first games last year was Harborough away and there was a big crowd there," said Setchell.

"Corby are well supported anyway, and I think the Harborough fans will come over in numbers.