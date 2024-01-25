Steelmen boss Setchell aiming to claim a Spalding double

Action from Corby Town's 0-0 draw with Quorn on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​The Steelmen were 2-1 winners at the Tulips back in November, inflicting a first home defeat of the season on Elliot Sandy’s side, who started the season as Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title favourites.

They are still very much in that frame too, and they will arrive at Corby on Saturday sitting just one point behind leaders Harborough Town.

It is sure to be a big test for Gary Setchell’s side and their improved home form, that has seen them claim a win and a draw at Steel Park since the turn of the year.

A big crowd is expected on Saturday, with Setchell admitting: "This fixture, for some reason, always seems to drum up a bit of interest.

"Spalding were title favourites before the start of the season, but even last year we ended up getting 670 at Steel Park for a midweek game.

"Whether that's because Elliott is ex-Corby, or whether it's because Spalding are one of the big spenders in the league, I don't know. But there does seem to be a lot of interest in it.

"Obviously, they will also be gunning for us after we went there and beat them and gave them their first home loss of the season.

Dan Wallis punches clear under pressure at Quorn (PIcture: Jim Darrah)

"But we are not in bad form, we are confident, and we have 13 or 14 good players and we will look to hopefully get one or two in through the door.

"Then we can hopefully start building a bit of momentum towards the back end of the season to take into next season, but we are just going to keep trying our best.

"I am going to keep on trying my best until the end of the season, and the players certainly are, and what will be will be.

"But the most important thing is, the people who come and watch us play week in, week out, they deserve maximum effort from me and the players."

Corby will go into the game sitting in 10th in the table, and off the back of a 0-0 draw at Quorn on Saturday, a result that extended their run of good form.

"That is six games unbeaten now, although we would have liked one or two more wins in there,” said the Cobblers boss.

"But it was another away game where we have performed reasonably well, and again the away form is excellent so we don't come away and fear anybody.

"We know we can score goals and pick up results, but more pleasing on Saturday was that we haven't scored and we haven't lost because we got that clean sheet."

Corby are 10 points adrift of the top five, but retain a slim chance of reaching the promotion play-off places, and Setchell added: “I am pleased, as I feel we are making small strides.

"There are obviously areas we could do better in, and there a lot af areas we could have done better in on Saturday.

"But that wasn't for a lack of effort or a lack of desire, which is first and foremost and paramount with me.