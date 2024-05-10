Steelmen boss Gary Setchell looks to the future as he pens new contract

Gary Setchell is staying on as manager of Corby Town

Setchell has been in charge at Steel Park for close to 18 months, and has now committed to extending that stay, along with his assistant Darren Edey.

An official statement released by the club's board of directors confirmed the news.

It read: "Gary's dedication to Corby Town FC is unwavering, and his leadership has been instrumental in driving our team forward.

"With Gary at the helm, we are confident in our ability to compete at the highest level."

The Steelmen endured a difficult campaign that saw them finish eighth and miss out on the play-offs in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Players and staff had to take a pay cut at the turn of the year as the purse strings at the club were tightened, but Setchell is hoping that will not be the case next season.

"After speaking with the owners and the board, I am excited about the renewed energy within the club," he said.

"Obviously, last season was challenging, but as a football club, we found ways to stay competitive until the end of the season.

"We've started the rebuild, and Daz and I are thrilled to be leading the team again for the new season."

The club statement added: "We are fully committed to building a competitive budget that will enable Corby Town to achieve its goals on and off the pitch.

"With Gary Setchell's leadership and the support of our fans, we are confident the best days of Corby Town FC lie ahead.