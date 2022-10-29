Michael Jacklin celebrates after scoring Corby Town's fifth goal in their 5-1 success at Sutton Coldfield Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen moved back into sixth place in the Northern Premier League Midlands as a result of the impressive victory on the road.

Corby opened the scoring through Tristan Thompson-Matthews and then doubled the lead courtesy of Dan Gordon from a corner, seconds after they had seen a penalty saved.

The hosts pulled a goal back through Ceesay Dampha four minutes into the second half but an own-goal restored the two-goal advantage before further efforts from Rio Molyneaux and Michael Jacklin wrapped things up.

Dan Gordon heads home the Steelmen's second goal

And Attenborough was left delighted by his players’ efforts.

“It was an absolutely superb performance,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Our discipline without the ball was unbelievable.

“They are one of the better sides we have played, they move it really well especially on their 4G.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Molyneaux was all smiles after scoring Corby's fourth goal

“They were handy but we just worked our absolute socks off.

“I thought Dan Collins and Tristan Thompson-Matthews were excellent, they had quality when they had it.

“I just thought the difference between today and previous games was that we were ruthless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every single time we got in that final third we looked like we were going to score.

“I particularly liked the goal where Flo hunted his man, chased a lost cause, fizzed it across the box and Rio is where you want him to be between the sticks and it’s a tidy finish.

“We scored at good times.

“They have scored an excellent goal for 2-1 and, at that point, you think they will come back into it but we have gone and scored that third goal and it swung the momentum back in our favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It allowed us to sit a little bit deeper and when we have players on the break like Hilton, Rio and Flo, we are going to give anyone a run for their money.

“From the minute I got this job that you will get honesty from our players, you will get hard work, desire and grit.

“And if we can add those finishing touches like we did today, we can hurt anyone.”

Attenborough handed a debut to goalkeeper Reuben Rabstein with Jason Alexander ruled out with an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jay is alright, hopefully he will be back for next Saturday,” Attenborough added.

“We will assess it. It swelled up after he rolled his ankle last week.

“Reuben is someone I trust, someone I have worked with before.