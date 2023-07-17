News you can trust since 1897
Steelmen and Diamonds enjoy friendly wins as Poppies are held to a draw

Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed friendly wins at the weekend as the build-up to the new season continued.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read

The Steelmen made it three wins out of three in pre-season with an impressive 3-1 success over Coalville Town, who finished as runners-up in the Southern League Premier Central in the last campaign.

Toby Hilliard, summer signing Drew Richardson and Tristan Thompson-Matthews were on target for Gary Setchell’s side at Steel Park.

Diamonds, meanwhile, recorded their first friendly win of the summer as they beat Leighton Town 3-2 at Hayden Road.

There was no shortage of competitiveness at Steel Park as Corby Town beat Coalville Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture by Jim DarrahThere was no shortage of competitiveness at Steel Park as Corby Town beat Coalville Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture by Jim Darrah
There was no shortage of competitiveness at Steel Park as Corby Town beat Coalville Town in a pre-season friendly. Picture by Jim Darrah
Ethan Johnston, John Dean and Will Jones grabbed the goals for Chris Nunn’s team.

Kettering Town, meanwhile, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their latest friendly at Bedford Town.

The Poppies took the lead courtesy of an own-goal but were pegged back late on.

Kettering are back in friendly action tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they head to Cogenhoe United while Diamonds are also on the road at Histon.

An own-goal gave Kettering Town the lead in their 1-1 draw at Bedford Town. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies MediaAn own-goal gave Kettering Town the lead in their 1-1 draw at Bedford Town. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media
An own-goal gave Kettering Town the lead in their 1-1 draw at Bedford Town. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

Corby have a home friendly on Wednesday night when they entertain Peterborough Sports.

