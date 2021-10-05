Steelmen and Diamonds back in action
Corby Town have a league game this evening (Tuesday) while AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in knockout competition
Corby Town will be hoping for a full game when they return to Northern Premier League Midlands action tonight (Tuesday).
The Steelmen saw their home clash with Sutton Coldfield Town abandoned after just 20 minutes on Saturday due to the Steel Park pitch becoming waterlogged following the torrential rain.
Gary Mills' team are now gearing up for a clash at Shepshed Dynamo this evening as they bid to continue to climb the table.
AFC Rushden & Diamonds were left without a game at the weekend but are also in midweek action.
Andy Peaks' team face the sternest of tests in the first round of the Southern League Challenge Cup as they head to Premier Central leaders Peterborough Sports.
The two teams have already met once this season, Sports winning 1-0 at Hayden Road at the end of August.