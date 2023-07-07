Steelmen and Diamonds are on a collision course in next season’s FA Trophy

The early draws for the Emirates FA Cup, FA Trophy and Isuzu FA Vase were revealed today (Friday).

And there is the potential for a Northamptonshire derby in the Trophy with the winners of the first qualifying round tie between Anstey Nomads and Corby set to host either Loughborough Dynamo or Diamonds in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen and Diamonds are already set to meet in league action for the first time ever next season with both of them in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds could face each other in the early stages of next season's Isuzu FA Trophy

In the FA Cup, both sides will start in the preliminary round and Corby will entertain Lowestoft Town while Diamonds will travel to either St Neots Town or Fakenham Town.

Wellingborough Town and Desborough Town begin their campaigns in the extra preliminary round on August 5 with the Doughboys at home to Long Melford while Ar Tarn entertain Potton United.

Emirates FA Cup

Extra preliminary round: Wellingborough Town v Long Melford, Desborough Town v Potton United. Ties to be played on Saturday, August 5. Winning teams: £1,125. Losing teams: £375.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preliminary round: Corby Town v Lowestoft Town, St Neots Town or Fakenham Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Stowmarket Town v Desborough Town or Potton United, Wellingborough Town or Long Melford v Felixstowe & Walton United.Ties to be played on Saturday, August 19. Winning teams: £1,444. Losing teams: £481.

Isuzu FA Trophy

First qualifying round: Anstey Nomads v Corby Town. Loughborough Dynamo v AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Ties to be played on Saturday, September 9. Winning teams: £1,500. Losing teams: £400.

Second qualifying round: Anstey Nomads or Corby Town v Loughborough Dynamo or AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Tie to be played on Saturday, September 23. Winning team: £2,250. Losing team: £575.

Isuzu FA Vase

First qualifying round: Desborough Town v Arlesey Town, Real Bedford v Rothwell Corinthians, Wellingborough Town v London Colney, Winslow United v Burton Park Wanderers. Ties to be played on Saturday, August 26. Winning teams: £550. Losing teams: £160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad