Steelmen aiming to break home jinx as they host high-flying Loughborough

Corby Town will be hoping they can end their Steel Park hoodoo when Loughborough Dynamo are the visitors on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Remarkably, as we close in on December, the Steelmen have yet to win a home game in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division this season.

They suffered more home heartbreak against Quorn on Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to a last-gasp winner from the visitors.

It was a fourth defeat in seven Steel Park fixtures this term, with the other three being draws, meaning they have dropped 18 points out of a possible 21.

Yet remarkably Corby still sit seventh in the table thanks to their stunning away form that has seen them win seven out of nine.

But the home form continues to be a real headache for boss Gary Setchell, who was left 'devastated' by the midweek loss to Quorn.

Corby twice fought back to 1-1 and 2-2 thanks to two goals from Jordan O'Brien, the second coming as the match entered time added on.

But the Steelmen still managed to find a way to lose the game as Quorn won it through a Tyrell Shannon-Lewis strike deep into stoppage time.

"I am devastated for the players as much as anything, because they had a good go and played alright," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "The mistakes are killing us, and what can you do?

"We controlled the first 20 minutes of the game, we've had a couple of chances, and then we've passed the ball back, the keeper ends up kicking the ball against their striker and it goes in.

"So we go in 1-0 down, but then get back in the game with a penalty.

"Then we are thinking 'can we go and step on and get a winner', but again we concede and are 2-1 down and on the back foot.

"We still kept pressing and their keeper has also made three or four good saves.

"But we get it to 2-2 going into injury-time with a great goal from Jordan, and we have just got to see it out haven't we?

"But we let the lad cut in on his good foot, and it is a really great finish from there point of view but a poor goal from our point of view.

"Sometimes it is better when you throw in a stinking performance and get beat, but when you do okay with the injuries we have got, it is gutting.

"That was tough one to take.

"I don't think the players could have given me any more effort-wise and endeavour-wise, but we just have to stop giving teams these leg-ups, especially at home."

Corby have another chance to break their home jinx on Saturday when they host third-placed Loughborough (ko 3pm).