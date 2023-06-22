‘Steady but slow’ as new boss Leese bids to build a fresh Poppies squad

Just over two weeks have passed since Leese was named as the new boss at Latimer Park.

And, with his feet now firmly under the table, the main task at hand is an almost-complete rebuild of the Poppies squad.

Kettering had previously said that deals had been agreed with the likes of Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White and George Forsyth, who were all part of the squad that was ultimately relegated from the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering Town manager Andy Leese. Picture by Eden Palmer

Those deals were announced before previous manager Lee Glover departed by ‘mutual agreement’ and former Enfield Town and Chesham United boss Leese had taken over.

Midfielder Forsyth has since said on social media that he will be moving on from the Poppies.

That has only added to a tricky task for Leese whose appointment was only confirmed on June 4.

The Poppies are gearing up for a season in the Southern League Premier Central.

And while Leese admits the club are “running a month behind everybody” following the change of management, he insists that by the time August arrives they will be ready to go.

“It’s not going to be right on July 1 but by August 1, we will be okay and in good shape,” the Kettering manager said.

“We are running a month behind everybody. That’s proving an issue and there were a couple of players who were contracted who don’t want to be here.

“That’s fine but it creates an issue for me in terms of finding replacements.

“But we’re getting there and we will hopefully have some good, influential signings coming in.

“I expect the next couple of weeks to be more productive and we will be looking to get back at the end of the month for some pre-season work.

“It’s steady but slow progress. That’s how I would describe it.

“There’s lots of discussions with players and agents but we are running that little bit behind everyone else and we have to be mindful of that.”

Leese, meanwhile, has described his first couple of weeks as manager at Latimer Park as “hectic but not chaotic”.

And while the main focus has been on putting together a squad for next season, the experienced boss admitted he has been doing all he can to get to know all aspects of the club.

“It’s been hectic but not chaotic,” Leese said when asked how the first two weeks had gone.

“It’s been very full on and I have obviously been looking at the playing squad.

“But I have been getting to know the club as well. I have been speaking to people from the board down to the academy.

“Of course, there is still a bit of a hangover from last season and a bit of apprehension of where we’re going and how we are going to fare. But the general feeling is very positive.”

Leese will come face to face with the supporters at a Fans’ Forum on Friday, June 30 while the Poppies’ new management committee are continuing to organise events at the social club at Latimer Park to help generate funds.

An Evening with Sean Dyche proved to be a huge success earlier this month and, on July 14, they will be hosting An Evening with Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock with tickets for that being priced at £35 while VIP tickets are priced at £50.

The club will also be hold an evening with Ron Atkinson and friends as the legendary Poppies manager and other players from his era will share stories from their time at the club on August 18.