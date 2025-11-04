New signing Kai Williams on the attack for Kettering against St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

Liam McDonald's reign as Kettering Town manager began with a goalless draw against St Ives Town at Latimer Park in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fans shouldn't be disheartened by the scoreline - the marked improvement in performance and determined messaging from the new man in charge points to an encouraging few month.

‘Rome wasn't built in a day’ seems to be the new mantra, and McDonald is indeed right to try and suppress the expectation of the Kettering public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies are a shadow of themselves from last season and it would be folly to burden the new regime with talk of promotion - if it happens, it's a bonus.

Ismael Fatadjo goes close for Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

One of the many things on the agenda is to rebuild the attack, preferably with some height.

Many of the outstanding chances fell to the Poppies and when debutant Kai Williams shot wide on 20 minutes after intercepting an errant pass in the St Ives third, everyone thought it was a matter of time for an opening goal.

But when captain George Forsyth inexplicably blazed over three minutes later, and a number of balls across the face of goal couldn't find a red shirt, panic began to set in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jernade Meade made sure goalkeeper Jason Alexander was alert on 30 minutes with a chip shot 25 yards out that needed tipping over the bar.

New Kettering boss Liam McDonald (Picture: Peter Short)

Former Poppy Michael Richens's acrobatic bicycle kick also needed to be kept out by a brave Alfie Lewis block on 38 minutes, followed by another smart save from Alexander in the bottom corner.

Kettering's other debutant, Blaine Rowe, had a solid first outing in red and black.

He is also armed with a long throw that will trouble defences should Kettering find the right striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his throws five minutes after the restart caused havoc in the area, and the ball fizzed across the face of goal but Ismael Fatadjo was unable to get the necessary touch to turn the ball home.

Another cross played in from Connor Stanley only just evaded Stanley on the hour mark as another chance went begging.

Saints grew in confidence late on and could have snatched the points at the death but a second effort needed to be tipped over the bar by Alexander on 87 minutes.

There was an even better opportunity for Jahrel McKoy two minutes later, who could only send a tame shot wide of the goal with the keeper well beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are indeed green shoots of recovery, but the Poppies need to find their shooting boots and fast.

Too many times they dithered in the final third when a cross or shot on goal was the better option.

Despite the erratic form, they remain just three points outside of the play-off positions and with no team showing signs of making an early run for the title, McDonald has the time to be patient and get the right bodies through the door.

Saturday sees Kettering take the short trip up the A6 to Quorn where they were defeated 2-1 in this season's FA Cup.

It would be a great game to finally reverse their fortunes on plastic pitches, having not won a competitive game in their last eight on such surfaces.