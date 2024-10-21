Squad strength the key for boss Lavery as Kettering Town hit the front

Richard Lavery celebrates Saturday's win with the home supporters (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery felt the strength of his ever-growing squad was the key reason behind Kettering Town seeing off AFC Sudbury 2-1 to go top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

The Poppies’ win, coupled with a second straight defeat for previous frontrunners Bedford Town, saw them go a point clear at the top with a game in hand over second-placed Stourbridge, with those two sides meeting at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Bedford have dropped to fourth.

In the past couple of weeks Lavery has been able to add to his squad, bringing in frontmen Jonny Edwards and Bruno Andrade, as well as former Celtic hitman Gary Hooper.

Isiah Noel-Williams gets a shot away (Picture: Peter Short)

The latter was denied a Poppies debut as he was an unused substitute on Saturday, along with Nile Ranger, and Lavery says the fact he didn’t have to call on either of them was a real bonus.

“There is a long way to go,” said the Poppies boss. “Like I have said before, I don’t get carried away, but to be top of the table with 11 games gone is good.

“I needed a bench, and I have had conversations about the bench not being strong, well on Saturday I brough Gaz Stohrer on, Luca Miller and Lewis White, and I have still got Gary Hooper and Nile Ranger sitting there.

“I have said all along that it is about the squad. I have used the squad in this game and it has made the difference hasn’t it?”

Sudbury's Joe Neal celebrates his equaliser (Picture: Peter Short)

Miller made an instant impact as he schored the winner with his first touches of the ball, securing the 2-1 win after Sudbury had cancelled out Connor Johnson’s 44th-minute opener within a matter of minutes.

And Lavery added: “Luca Miller comes on and does what he does.

“He is great in the final third, and it is a great goal with his first touch I think.

“Gaz then went on to shore things up. He knows the pitch, knows how to play the pitch and put us in good areas.

“So it is a squad game and having a good squad is massive.

“The bench is now really strong and I have got three to come back in, I have Kai (Fifield), Dan Jarvis and Bruno (Andrade) to come back in, so I have a good headache!”

Lavery was then asked if high-profile players Ranger and Hooper are likely to be happy sitting on the bench at Latimer Park.

“I don’t care who is sitting on the bench,” said the Poppies boss. “I don’t care if you are 18 or 80, if you are good enough you will get into the team.

“If you have to wait for your chance, then you have to wait for your chance. You earn the right to play in my team.

“Nile has been superb for us, but we have signed Jonny (Edwards) and Nile was carrying a little bit of a groin injury, which is why he stayed on the bench and didn’t come on.

“Because I do need him for the FA Cup.”

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short