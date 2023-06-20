It proved to be a productive weekend for the Steelmen with Jack Keeble, Drew Richardson and Gregg Smith all being confirmed as summer signings at Steel Park.

Defender Keeble is linking up with Setchell again after being part of his Bedford Town team who won the Southern League Division One Central title in 2021/22.

Keeble started his career at Grimsby Town and has since played for the likes of Wisbech Town, St Neots Town and Stamford.

Striker Gregg Smith is back at Corby Town. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

“Jack signed for me at Wisbech after being a pro at Grimsby and then linked up with me at Bedford to win a title at Step 4,” Setchell said.

“Jack is a no nonsense defender who can play anywhere across the back and will be a fans’ favourite thanks to his 100 percent work ethic week in week out.

“The squad is shaping up nicely. We have made some great additions all over the pitch.”

Richardson, who can play in midfield or defence, is another member of that title-winning Bedford team who is linking up with Setchell again.

Richardson featured 40 times in that campaign and also played the majority of games for Bedford during their season at Step 3 last time out.

Smith, meanwhile, is making his return to Corby after being a firm fan favourite during his first stint at the club.

The big striker has since played for the likes of Stamford, King’s Lynn and Brackley Town while, last season he was with Basford United last season before finishing the campaign at Grantham Town.

“Anyone who knows non-League knows big Gregg,” Setchell said.

“He’s been successful wherever he plays. He’s a proper, old school number nine and will give us the experience and knowhow at the top of the pitch as well as goals.