Spirits are high as Burgess settles in with AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The appointment of the Rushden & Diamonds legend to replace Andy Peaks received an overwhelming thumbs up from the club’s fanbase last Thursday and the good feeling was only enhanced by Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Hednesford Town on Saturday.

Captain Alex Collard headed home the only goal of the game with 16 minutes to go to give Burgess the perfect start as Diamonds maintained fifth place as they look to book themselves a spot in the Southern League Premier Central play-offs.

A midweek trip to Biggleswade Town fell victim to a waterlogged pitch but that gave Burgess and new assistant-manager Lee Glover a chance to get the squad on the training pitch as they gear up for this weekend’s trip to relegation-threatened Lowestoft Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Burgess is settling into life as interim manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

And Burgess has hailed the spirit within the Diamonds camp, which remains high after a superb run of form that has seen them win 13 of their last 17 league matches.

“We shifted over to Northampton to train on Tuesday night instead, which was good,” Burgess said.

“Half of me was disappointed the game was off because it would have been a good opportunity to go again.

“But, at the same time, I’d only had one session with them last Thursday so to have contact with them on the training pitch was good and (new assistant-manager) Lee Glover was with us on Tuesday so he got to see them up close.

“We had a good training session and all preparations and focus are now on Saturday.

“We had 10 to 15 minutes in the dressing-room before training to go through a few bits from the weekend having watched the video.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was a win and that’s what it’s about at this important stage of the season.

“We rolled our sleeves up and battled but there were little things that we have identified that we could possibly change and adapt.

“But in terms of morale, things are really positive. The lads trained really well.

“There is a good buzz about them. They are a fantastic group anyway, they are really together, there’s no egos in there and, trust me, that’s not always the case.

“You usually get one or two in there who upset the applecart at times but, as far as I am aware, the dressing-room is really united and that’s a great thing to see.”

The appointment of former Peterborough United and Mansfield Town assistant-manager Glover, who is based in Corby, brings some welcome experience to Burgess’ backroom team.

He has also retained the services of first-team coach Scott Carlin, goalkeeper coach Nathan Gaunt and sports therapist Roisin O’Farrell, who were part of Peaks’ staff.

It has ensured that things have been settled down quickly over the past week as the focus stays on securing a top-five finish.

“It was the first thing I wanted to get done,” Burgess added.

“It’s vital for me that I have a support network. I am a young manager, this is my first real job and it was important I got someone with the experience of being on the touchline previously.

“Lee has had that. He’s been assistant-manager at Peterborough and Mansfield and he’s had offers to go back into the pro game but he’s had to concentrate on his business through the Covid period.

“He’s a local guy who knows the club, he’s a great coach and he’s a really good character who I got on with really well at Mansfield.

“I think he makes the club stronger being here.

“Scott has been a mainstay of the club for many year and his input and relationship with the players is really strong, as is Nathan’s with the goalkeepers.

“Roisin has been here 18 months now and the players obviously respect and enjoy working with her.