Spirited Poppies bidding to keep the unbeaten run going

Tyrone Lewthwaite celebrates his goal in the 2-1 win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday (Picture; Peter Short)

The Poppies host Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands outfit Khalsa in a second qualifying round clash with another big crowd expected at Latimer Park.

Leese's side go into the game on the back of a run of four matches unbeaten in all competitions.

But nothing will be taken for granted this weekend.

"Saturday really is another totally different kind of day because I've seen Sporting Khalsa and they're very lively and well organised," said Leese, who saw his side salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Needham Market on Tuesday night.

"They're going to think the pressure is off them and that they can come and do something here.

"There will be another big crowd in and that will probably help them as much as it will help them.

"It's been about recovery after two hard-fought games for us and we need to see if we can get some more players fit.

"We're still a little bit square pegs in round holes in some position, but take nothing away from the players who went out there on Tuesday night because there's a real togetherness and it's growing.

"We've showed that desire not to get beaten and I'm delighted with that."

Ben Toseland was the last-gasp hero for the Poppies on Tuesday night as he levelled things up in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash.

It was another positive outcome following the 2-1 success against Bromsgrove Sporting last Saturday.

But boss Leese was far from happy that his team had to come back from behind in midweek.

"I'm fuming about the goal - it was identical to the one on Saturday," he said.

"The ball was 80 yards away from our goal, they take a quick throw-in, there was no reaction, player picks it up and runs 30 or 40 yards with it before he slots someone in.

"I'm not entirely sure we deserved something out of it but what I do admire is our persistence and our desire.

"At the end, we just threw caution to the wind and our substitutions were made with a real intent to win the game.

"We're certainly good value for money at the moment."

Leese tweaked his team’s formation at half-time against Needham Market on Tuesday, and it paid off.

He said: “We went with a similar shape to Saturday because we thought it served us well. We went with three centre-halves but it wasn't really working.

"At half-time, we changed to a 4-3-3.

"Saturday took a lot out of us so we changed the two forwards and went with a real intent to try to win the game.

"I'm delighted with the way we stuck at it.”

Leese hailed the passionate Poppies fans for also sticking at it.

He added: “I think we got 560 fans come out and that's fantastic.

"There was lots of real positive support, I could really hear it down the side from where I was.