The Poppies opened up their friendly programme with a 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell Town on July 4 and are now ready to return to action at Bedford Town on Saturday as the preparations for the new Southern League Premier Central campaign continue.

Since that win at Newport, the Poppies have officially confirmed the arrival of experienced centre-half Kelvin Langmead while goalkeeper Billy Johnson has also joined the club.

Former Braintree Town stopper Johnson featured in the game at Newport and has been training with Kettering since the start of pre-season.

Goalkeeper Billy Johnson has joined Kettering Town. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

More additions are expected to be confirmed soon but Leese admits his focus is now on the forward line – an area that proved so costly for Kettering last season as they struggled to find the net as they were relegated from the Vanarama National League North.

“Billy is someone I know through people I have worked with,” Poppies boss Leese said.

“He has always had very good recommendations and I can see why. He’s been with us since the beginning of pre-season and he’s got great potential.

“He’s a good shot-stopper but his distribution and command of the box are excellent. We have had to work hard to get him so I am really pleased.

“With Kelvin in there and Gary Stohrer, we are building that spine of the team.

“It’s probably in the forward area where we are trying to add more than anywhere.

“I have always been fortunate when it comes to finding someone who can score the goals.

“We will look around but I will also be trying to get the best I can out of Sam Bennett and Tyrone Lewthwaite, that’s the intention.

“Coming into this level from last year, I think they could both have a big impact.

“But we would like to get another one or two forward options in to boost what we already have.”

Leese, meanwhile, is set to run the rule over more trialists in what he expects to be a “very competitive” friendly at Bedford on Saturday, which is then followed by a game at Cogenhoe United next Tuesday evening.

“It was important we had the game at Newport Pagnell,” he added.

“But it’s been equally important to have some training ground work since then and I think we will be a little bit more settled by Saturday.

“There will still be some trialists in there, we have two or three that we are looking at closely.

“We will probably make some decisions after the weekend but I am looking forward to the game.

“It should be very competitive. Bedford have been busy all summer rebuilding their side so it should be interesting.”

The Poppies, meanwhile, have added another friendly to their schedule as they will now take on Milton Keynes Dons Under-19s at Latimer Park on Thursday, July 27 (7.30pm kick-off) with supporters invited to ‘pay what you want’ on the night.