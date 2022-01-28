Southend United confirm signing of Kettering Town star Powell

Callum Powell has signed for Southend United. Picture by Peter Short

Southend United have confirmed the signing of Kettering Town forward Callum Powell.

The 26-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today, has been in fine form for the Poppies in the Vanarama National League North this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

His performances have now earned him a move to the National League side for an undisclosed fee and on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies revealed earlier this week that an offer had come in for Powell, which ruled him out of Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers and it was understood that Southend were the club involved.

And the deal has now been made official.

Powell told www.southendunited.co.uk: ""It’s a massive opportunity and I’m really grateful to Southend for giving me the platform to kick on and show what I’m about.

"Since I spoke to the club, I’ve been really excited about everything that's going on and the project that is happening here.

"I’m going to do everything I can to help the team get to where they want to get to and fulfil my own aspirations and goals as well.

"I’ve worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and I’ve proven myself and scored a lot of goals this season. But that’s not to stop now, that’s for me to kick on again with a great club like Southend and take my journey to a new level, scoring more goals, making more things happen and winning more games.

"I can’t wait to get my teeth into it and I’m looking forward to Saturday and starting this journey as I mean to go on.”

Blues head coach Kevin Maher said: "He was brought to our attention quite early on and another one that we’ve watched a lot of.

"I’m sure he’s going to excite the fans with how he plays. He’s direct, he goes at players and he’s been having a great season at Kettering so we’re delighted to have him on board.

"His numbers have been great this season and speaking to him he’s determined to improve.

"He’s at an absolutely perfect age for us and I think he can come in and contribute straight away.

"We're delighted to have him on board and he adds to the competition we’ve already got in them attacking areas, and something slightly different to what we’ve got.

"I'd like to thank the Chairman, the CEO, everyone involved in the recruiting team and the coaching team too who have all once again played their part in bringing another excellent addition into the squad, and one that I’m sure the fans will take to straight away.”

Kettering, meanwhile, have confirmed they have re-signed forward Lauric Diakiesse.

A statement from the Poppies said: "We are delighted to announce the re-registration of striker Lauric Diakiesse.

"Lauric has previously played for Aldershot Town, Erith & Belvedere, Woodford Town, Harrow Borough Ilford FC, Immortal Club (Portugal), Ware and Egham Town and Heybridge Swifts.