Something has to give if we can keep winning, says Corby boss Setchell

The Steelmen seem to have hit their stride under Setchell after two goals from Jordan O’Brien, which made it five in two games for him, and another from Hilton Arthur secured a 3-0 success at Shepshed Dynamo.

That made it three wins in a row for Setchell’s team and they are now four points off fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa with a game in hand as they hunt a play-off place in the last nine matches of the campaign.

Setchell believes the players are “buying into” his management style and he was delighted to wrap up another three points in a tricky away game.

Hilton Arthur celebrates after he wrapped up Corby Town's 3-0 win at Shepshed Dynamo. Pictures by Jim Darrah

“The lads are buying into it,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Me and Daz (assistant-manager Edey), we like the discipline, we like work-rate but the lads can play as well.

“We are doing the ugly side of the game really well and when you’ve got good players who can produce big moments at this level, you’ve always got a chance.

“The clean sheet for us was really important. We talked about the danger zone of the five minutes before and after half-time so we have learnt from that. We managed those periods really well.

Jordan O'Brien scores his first goal in Corby's victory

“Our game management in the second half was superb.

“When you come somewhere like here, they are going to stick it on you and I don’t think “Thomasz had many saves to make in the second half. And we still looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

“We knocked the stuffing out of them early and kept the foot on their throat for the rest of the afternoon.

“We are breeding confidence and it’s our job to keep the boys’ feet well and truly on the ground.

Jordan O'Brien finishes off his second goal as Corby won 3-0 at Shepshed

“That was a bit of a worry after last week’s euphoria at home in front of a big crowd.

“Coming here, no disrespect to Shepshed, but the pitch and the surroundings are difficult.

“They are a very good test. They are gatekeepers to the top six or seven.

“We have come here knowing we can’t really afford too many more losses but it’s another one ticked off and another three points.

“Something will have to give if we keep winning.