Some big pre-season tests to come for Corby

Action from Corby Town's 5-2 win at Aylestone Park on Tuesday night. Picture by David Tilley

The new-look Steelmen played their first official friendly of the summer on Tuesday night as they ran out 5-2 winners at United Counties League side Aylestone Park.

That came after two behind-closed-doors games against Birstall United and Boston United.

And the difficulty level is set to be raised again this weekend when they head to Southern League Premier Central side Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

That will be followed by a trip to Quorn on July 23 and an away friendly at Coalville Town on July 26 before they host Kettering Town at Steel Park on July 30.

“We have some tough games ahead of us with the likes of Nuneaton and Kettering and we played Boston at the weekend,” manager Attenborough said.

“In those games, you know you might not dominate the ball so it’s an opportunity to look at the shape off the ball and getting more fitness in the legs.

“It’s all well and good hammering teams below you but you want those physical tests where you maybe have to work harder.

“Nuneaton will be a good test on Saturday. They have recruited well and it’s a good set up. We are looking forward to it.”