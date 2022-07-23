Snedker stays as Diamonds add three to their squad

Dean Snedker is staying at AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Pictures courtesy of Hawkins Images

Snedker was an ever-present during the 2021/22 campaign and played a vital role as Diamonds just missed out on a play-off place in the Southern League Premier Central.

His impressive displays earned him the Supporters’ Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

Snedker has featured for Diamonds during pre-season but he has now signed the relevant forms to keep him at Hayden Road.

Jenson Cooper has signed for Diamonds

“When I joined the club last season I was told by lots of people in and around the club that Dean was the best ‘keeper in the division and it quickly became evident that was very true,” Diamonds boss Andy Burgess said.

“I know he has spoken to other clubs, including plenty at higher levels which I would fully expect, but I think we tick a lot of boxes for him which is why he has decided to remain a Diamond.

“Replacing him would have been impossible, not just his ability between the sticks but his character, professionalism and presence both on and off the pitch, so naturally I’m absolutely delighted he will be our number 13 again this season.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have also completed the signing of former Shrewsbury Town striker Jenson Cooper, who has netted twice during pre-season, and 21-year-old attacking midfielder Luis Pinto-Leite has become the first of the club’s Under-23 Scholars to sign Southern League forms for the 2022/23 campaign.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds Scholar Luis Pinto-Leite has signed first-team forms at Hayden Road

Pinto-Leite earned the National Youth League South Premier’s Golden Boot after netting 16 times last season.

Burgess added: “Luis spent last season training with the first team squad and I was immediately impressed with his ability and quality on the ball

“He’s a good size, with a robustness that is vital at this level and he has shown in his pre-season performances that he has the traits to be able to make this a breakthrough season in our first team.”

And, on the addition of Cooper, Burgess said: “When we did work on him during the close season we were extremely excited not only by his goal scoring abilities, but his movement, pace and power and effectiveness at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s a natural goal scorer and those are very hard to come by.”