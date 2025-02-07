Skipper Wilson’s return crucial for Diamonds as they look to build on victory

Jarvis Wilson was on target on his return to first team action for Diamonds on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds returned to winning ways at the weekend with a dramatic late victory at Coventry Sphinx in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Having lost to Sphinx 10 days earlier, Diamonds came from behind to snatch victory thanks to goals in the final six minutes from fit-again skipper Jarvis Wilson and substitute Jamal Adams.

The win was Rushden’s first in 11 games, a run dating back to November 9, and was a welcome victory after taking just three points from the previous 30 available to them.

And although the Hayden Road side remain just two places above the relegation zone, the buffer between them and the bottom three is now a healthy 10 points.

Assistant manager Dan Porter said: "With our game management, I was always confident that we had a goal or two in us.

"Having Jarvis and Ryan Hughes back again was important.

"Jarvis is a leader and both he and Ryan showed not just their quality, but also their experience and know-how.

"Having these two back will also allow players to return to their own natural positions."

Boss Michael Harriman is also delighted to see the inspirational Wilson return to the ranks, adding: "You need your captain to put on the armband and drive things on.

"Jarvis does that by the way he talks to players, and by his actions. He is full-blooded, he gets stuck in and he is not afrain to put himself about.

"We have probably missed that at times this season when times have got tough for us, but it is great to have him back."

In an effort to improve the squad, prior to Saturday’s win at Sphinx Harriman had decided to change personnel, but few around the club had predicted the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Ben Heath last week (see story below).

Adam Harrison is the new man between the sticks arriving from Step 3 side Bedford Town, and he made his debut at Sphinx, turning in an assured performance.

Diamonds have also added 30-year-old striker Nathan Burrows from Step 5 Sileby Rangers. Burrows has scored 123 goals in 124 games over the past three-and-a-half seasons, including 22 already this season for the United Counties League Premier Division South side.

Harriman told the AFCRD website: "I’m very happy to get this one over the line as it's very clear that he knows where the goal is.

"I think this addition will be massive going forward."

Diamonds' next fixture is against struggling Rugby Town at Hayden Road.

The Warwickshire side have lost nine out of their past 11 games, and currently lie seven points adrift of safety.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by Wellingborough Town last Saturday, but a wary Porter said:

"This will be no easy three points for us.

"Every team in this league will prove to be tough opposition, and despite our recent winless run the group has remained positive.

"We must continue to cut out mistakes and then get on a winning run to lift us up the table."