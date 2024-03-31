Skipper Inman keeps his cool with late penalty to lift Diamonds out of drop zone

AFC Rushden & Diamonds took another huge step towards completing the great escape as they climbed out of the relegation zone on Saturday.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:54 BST
Ryan Inman runs away to celebrate after netting from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)Ryan Inman runs away to celebrate after netting from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)
Ryan Inman runs away to celebrate after netting from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael's Harriman's side secured a dramatic 1-1 home draw with high-flying Loughborough Dynamo.

And that point gained, coupled with defeats for rivals Gresley Rovers and Rugby Town, saw Diamonds rise to third from bottom in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With five matches of the season remaining, the Hayden Road side's survival fate is well and truly in their own hands, which in itself a remarkable achievement considering by the middle of January they were cut adrift at the bottom, having claimed just four points.

The goal hero on Saturday was skipper Ryan Inman, who kept his cool to slot home a penalty in the 85th minute to level the match.

Loughborough had looked to be on course for all three points as they opened the scoring 10 minutes from time, but Diamonds wouldn't lie down, and player-assistant coach played a major role.

The striker was introduced off the bench and it was he who was bundled over for the penalty, with the offender Gianlica Becci red-carded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is still a lot of work to be done by Diamonds though, and on Easter Monday they face the arguably the toughest assignment in the league this season as they go to leaders Harborough Town.

Corby Town’s scheduled clash at Anstey Nomads was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

On Monday, the Steelmen host Cambridge City at Steel Park (ko 3pm).