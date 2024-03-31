Skipper Inman keeps his cool with late penalty to lift Diamonds out of drop zone

Ryan Inman runs away to celebrate after netting from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael's Harriman's side secured a dramatic 1-1 home draw with high-flying Loughborough Dynamo.

And that point gained, coupled with defeats for rivals Gresley Rovers and Rugby Town, saw Diamonds rise to third from bottom in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With five matches of the season remaining, the Hayden Road side's survival fate is well and truly in their own hands, which in itself a remarkable achievement considering by the middle of January they were cut adrift at the bottom, having claimed just four points.

The goal hero on Saturday was skipper Ryan Inman, who kept his cool to slot home a penalty in the 85th minute to level the match.

Loughborough had looked to be on course for all three points as they opened the scoring 10 minutes from time, but Diamonds wouldn't lie down, and player-assistant coach played a major role.

The striker was introduced off the bench and it was he who was bundled over for the penalty, with the offender Gianlica Becci red-carded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still a lot of work to be done by Diamonds though, and on Easter Monday they face the arguably the toughest assignment in the league this season as they go to leaders Harborough Town.

Corby Town’s scheduled clash at Anstey Nomads was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.