Shock development as Glover departs Poppies in ‘mutually agreed decision’

The bombshell news was confirmed at 10.30pm tonight (Sunday) with Glover departing with immediate effect in what was a “mutually agreed decision”.

Glover had been set to continue in what was the second of a two-year deal he signed with the club last summer after overseeing a campaign in the Vanarama National League North, which ultimately ended in relegation on the final day of the season.

Glover even spoke ahead of a fans’ forum earlier this month as the club’s new management committee revealed their hopes and plans for the future following the news that club owner Ritchie Jeune was “stepping back” from the day-to-day running of the Poppies.

Lee Glover's time at Kettering Town is up. Picture by Peter Short

But now Kettering are without a manager just 34 days before they are due to play their first pre-season friendly on July 1 while they have just four players - Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, George Fosyth and Lewis White - who have agreed to stay on.

In a statement released tonight, the Poppies said: “After full discussions between Lee Glover and the club, Lee is to leave Kettering Town with immediate effect.

“This is a mutually agreed decision, between the club and Lee.

“Lee feels that a reduced playing budget – coupled with various difficulties remaining from last season – mean it is now better for the club to find a manager more suited to the Southern League.

“Lee will assist the new manager and give a full handover of players, scouted player reports and help with loan signings, for next season.

“Lee has worked exceptionally hard for the club. We thank Lee for his hard work and efforts over the last 12 months and wish him well for the future.

